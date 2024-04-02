After Agnes Agyapong Yeboah completed her Teacher's Training College, she was posted to a school at Hlihadzi in the Afram plains of the Eastern region

Other teachers who were assigned to the school did not report to their station, making her the only teacher in the school

She pleaded for help since the school is not child-friendly, and they need many things to make learning a better experience

A Ghanaian-trained teacher posted to teach in a village school in Hlihadzi in the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region has shared her plights as the only teacher in the village school.

Madam Agnes Agyapong Yeboah is the only teacher out of the lot who was posted to the rural area and has gone. She said several other teachers assigned to the village school have declined their postings.

She explained that the rest did not report to the village school due to the lack of electricity, access to potable water, and transportation options. She indicated that no car comes to Hlihadzi.

Agnes Agyapong Yeboah is the only teacher in the school at Hlihadzi in the Afram plains Photo credit: WINS TV

Source: Youtube

In an interview with WINS TV, Agnes said that because she is the only teacher in the school, she must allocate her time each day to ensure every class is attended.

"I am a trained teacher, and this is my first station. I have been here for three years. There are eight classrooms, and I am the only teacher here. So, I start teaching by 8 AM, apportioning 30 minutes to each class. There are about 140 pupils."

Agnes added that she struggles to teach all eight classes and also needs a lot of things to make teaching and learning easy. She pleaded with the government and other benevolent people to come to their aid.

"Animals like scorpions and snakes worry us. I am pleading with the government to do something about this situation. The children love coming to school, but they have no amenities. The children need clothes, and we need better classrooms."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

Jafaro Mohammed said:

Wow in 21 century - Oh ghana please this woman deserves a lot

Kwaku Sammy wrote:

God bless you Madam Agnes for this sacrifice. She really needs help. The conditions there are extremely deplorable. She can't continue to do all these works by herself. Basic things need to be fixed for these little kids have the sound mind to learn.

Rmg RiRi said:

Most Ghanaians think Ghana is only kumasi and Accra. This is the problem the country faces . Bibini nso y3 Nipa oooo

Sticks The Rapper wrote:

Education had more work to do. Fabricated steel school buildings will help

Nana Kyekyeku said:

Just imagine. And you will see people chanting for Nana Addo and Mahama. God bless you madam. PRESIDENT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO ADDO .

Peter Bawuah TV

They should be giving best teacher awards to these kind of workers. Kudos Madam. Please I want to give an easter gift… please any contact to get in touch

