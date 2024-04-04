National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has described the free tablet policy for SHS students as a vote-buying tactic

Mahama said there were more pressing concerns in the education sector that required funding

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools project, promising 1.3 million tablets to students across the country

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has criticised the government’s decision to allocate funds to provide free tablets to senior high school students. Mahama, a former president, described it as a vote-buying tactic.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project (L). Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.

Akufo-Addo explained that the Ghana Smart Schools Project is just one of the many innovative ways the government seeks to propel STEM education under the free senior high school programme.

Speaking at the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Mahama said more pressing educational concerns existed. He noted the neglect of essential ongoing educational projects as an example. The former president also lamented the lack of textbooks for primary school children.

Why does Mahama have vote-buying concerns?

On his vote-buying concerns, he noted that some secondary school students will be turning 18 and will be eligible to register to vote ahead of the December polls.

“So this is a gift to entice them to vote for the current government,” Mahama said.

He also described the tablets as a bribe to pre-tertiary students to garner votes from the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“Other things are begging for funding in our educational system than those laptops. But it is a bribe for them to vote for this government.”

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS policies if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh