Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku has stated that he would not seek financial compensation to protest against Ghana’s daily power outages

During a sit-down interview with YEN.com.gh, he said dumsor, a critical issue affecting citizens, requires everyone’s support in addressing the challenge

The entertainer, also a film-maker, revealed ambitions to premiere his 1957 movie in Europe and the US

Popular Ghanaian comic sensation Kyekyeku, born Bismark Ofori, has indicated that he will not demand compensation for participating in a protest against Ghana's frequent power outages.

This comes after Comedian Waris shared on United Showbiz that he would demand payment to partner his brand with a company fronting a demonstration against the erratic power cuts.is

Patriotic Kyekyeku

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 1957 movie maker said he would not condemn his colleague entertainer for demanding monetary compensation before hitting the streets to vent against dumsor because there could be personal reasons.

“I don’t know why he said that; everyone has a personal life. But we are all Ghanaians and must be there for the people. I may say I won’t charge, but someone will.

“I’m doing it for myself since dumsor affects everyone. So, I am doing it for both myself and the people. I’m not arguing that charging for a demonstration is wrong because everyone has their motive,” Kyekyeku told YEN.com.gh.

Kyekyeku to premiere 1957 movie in Europe-US

Speaking about plans for his historic 1957 movie premiere, Kyekyeku disclosed that he intends to reach his fans in Europe and the US.

“We’re working on premiering the movie outside Ghana, in France, Belgium, Germany, and Holland. After that, we’d move to the US and announce the date this year,” Kyekyeku said.

The entertainer called for a peaceful December general election to save lives and properties.

