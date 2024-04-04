The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adom Appiah, has said there is nothing holding back former football administrator Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting the party’s Ejisu parliamentary primary despite corruption concerns.

Former Ghana Football Association President Nyantakyi, who was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas football corruption exposé in 2018 and banned from football activities, picked up forms for the primary.

Adom told Citi News no court had found Nyantakyi guilty of corruption.

He also said Nyantaky had not admitted any guilt despite Nyantakyi admitting to trying to bribe Anas allegedly.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary also suggested that it was up to the vetting committee to review Nyantakyi’s credentials.

“It is up to the vetting committee to peruse his documents filed... I don’t think for now there is a case against Mr Nyantakyi."

The NPP has scheduled the primary for April 13, 2024, after opening nominations on April 2, 2024.

Candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 when submitting the form.

Source: YEN.com.gh