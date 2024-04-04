Global site navigation

Ashanti NPP Executive Addresses Kwesi Nyantakyi Corruption Concerns Ahead Of Ejisu Primary
Politics

Ashanti NPP Executive Addresses Kwesi Nyantakyi Corruption Concerns Ahead Of Ejisu Primary

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adom Appiah, has said there is nothing holding back former football administrator Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting the party’s Ejisu parliamentary primary despite corruption concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Former Ghana Football Association President Nyantakyi, who was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas football corruption exposé in 2018 and banned from football activities, picked up forms for the primary.

Adom told Citi News no court had found Nyantakyi guilty of corruption.

He also said Nyantaky had not admitted any guilt despite Nyantakyi admitting to trying to bribe Anas allegedly.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary also suggested that it was up to the vetting committee to review Nyantakyi’s credentials.

“It is up to the vetting committee to peruse his documents filed... I don’t think for now there is a case against Mr Nyantakyi."

Read also

Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he won't testify in court without mask

The NPP has scheduled the primary for April 13, 2024, after opening nominations on April 2, 2024.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 when submitting the form.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel