The Prempeh College contestants have showed confidence in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz as they eye their sixth trophy.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Yaw Boakye Kwarteng expressed their optimism. Their recent quarter-final triumph against Mawuli School and Abetifi Presby SHTS has bolstered their determination.

The last time Prempeh College won the NSMQ was in 2021, which marked the competition's debut in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The last time Prempeh College won the trophy was in 2021 when the completion was held in Kumasi

With their sights set on clinching the championship this year, the Prempeh College team remains resolute, aiming to add another prestigious accolade to their school's legacy.

As the competition intensifies, the nation eagerly anticipates the outcome, witnessing these young minds' exceptional prowess in science and mathematics.

Prempeh College's dedication and determination shine brightly, reflecting their school spirit and the pursuit of excellence that defines the NSMQ competition.

As they prepare for the upcoming rounds, the entire Prempeh College community rallies behind their brilliant scholars, fostering a sense of pride and anticipation among students, teachers, and supporters alike.

The nation waits eagerly to see if Prempeh College will emerge victorious again, showcasing their intellectual brilliance on this esteemed platform.

Meanwhile, Prempeh College is set to compete against their arch-rivals Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary.

Old students of the two Kumasi-based schools have requested that the venue for this clash be changed to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Watch the video below:

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco

With 53 Points To 19, Abuakwa State College Places second; St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess.

Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

