The decision to injunct the NSMQ final following issues raised by Prempeh College has stirred reactions online

An old post has surfaced on Facebook detailing how Prempeh College reacted when Presec raised issues after losing the NSMQ finals in 2021

Many people have shared varied opinions regarding the injunctions against the NSMQ final

An old post has surfaced on social media showing how Prempeh College reacted two years ago as Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School raised objections after losing the 2021 NSMQ final.

In that instance, Presec lost the finals to the eventual winners Prempeh College in a nail-biting contest.

An old post of Prempeh College goes viral

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the objections raised back then, Prempeh College, in a post on Facebook, urged Presec to be gracious in defeat and stop pointing accusing fingers at the organisers.

"Learn to lose graciously and quit being a bunch of cry-babies," the post read.

Ghanaians react to an injunction against NSMQ finals

The decision to seek an injunction on the NSMQ final so finality could be bought on the issues raised by Prempeh College has generated huge reactions online.

Joe embers reacted:

Prempeh College is bigger than any school in gh. They’re not mere pushovers. Never underestimate their power. A fair hearing is needed. Well done guys

Bryn Ansong added:

I don't fully support the injunction though it's a step in the right direction to seek justice. On the other hand however, Primetime must understand that they ought to do better to maintain the integrity of the competition. Let's see how things unfold... Interesting times ahead.

Appiah Agyei Alex added:

It was a soft protest until primetime came to shade us with unnecessary response

Amoako Adams added:

Even if Prempeh is right and it gets to court, they will find ways and means to rule against them. I’m saying this because if Prempeh wins, people will not respect the program again.The credibility of the program would not be respected anymore. So they will do everything possible to protect the credibility of the program.

NSMQ dismisses the petition of Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Primetime Limited dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to the semi-final contest involving Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS.

The organisers of the NSMQ said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

