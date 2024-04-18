A generous donation has been made to an intelligent girl who excelled at the National Spelling Bee

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation donated an amount of GH¢135,000 to Abena Kessewa Kwaffo of KNUST JHS

The donation was given to the girl as part of efforts aimed at helping her to prepare for an international competition

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has donated $10,000, equivalent to GH¢135,000, to 13-year-old Abena Kesswa Kwaffo.

The donation was made to the student of the KNUST Junior High School for emerging as the 2nd Runner Up in the National Spelling Bee competition.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation donates to 13-year-old Photo credit: @Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The donation forms part of efforts to support Abena Kessewa Kwaffo on her trip to the US, where she will participate in a Spelling Bee competition scheduled for May this year.

"The donation was made by the Foundation as part of Asantehene's Silver Jubilee Celebration today, April 17, 2024, dubbed the "Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Day of Education."

Photos of the donation exercise, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, had raked in over 100 likes at the time of writing the report.

Conference centre commissioned at Manhyia

As part of the activities planned for the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu ascension to the Golden Stool, an ultra-modern conference centre has been commissioned at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The conference hall has a 2000-seat capacity, offices, a kitchen, 60 (30 male and 30 female) washrooms, and a 400-seat cocktail hall.

Akrobeto gets Otumfuo laughing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and media personality Akwasi Boadi, often called Akrobeto, got many laughing at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Akrobeto was one of the personalities who graced the colourful ceremony and did not take long to get noticed.

He bowed before Otumfuo, his wife, Lady Julia, and other dignitaries on the dais before joining Kwame Adinkra, the MC, for a chat.

The Master of Ceremony asked Akrobeto a few English questions, and the UTV Real News presenter responded.

