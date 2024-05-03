The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh, has downplayed the extent of the current power challenges

At the Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024, dismissed comparisons to the power crisis under John Mahama's administration

Prempeh earlier controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable, giving a similar reason

The energy minister has again tried to downplay the gravity of the power challenges confronting Ghanaians.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh said comparing the current challenges to the power crisis under John Mahama's administration was inaccurate.

At a Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024, Prempeh said the crisis was only part of efforts to rectify challenges in the power sector.

“…I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

Prempeh earlier controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable, giving a similar reason.

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s recent declaration of an end to the power crisis, many parts of the country continue to experience inconsistent power supply.

Addressing attendees at the annual May Day celebration in Accra, the President expressed optimism that the power situation has changed for the better after a period of sustained power cuts in some urban areas.

The government notably did not heed calls from Ghanaians and power regulators for a load-shedding timetable.

ECG board members slapped with GH¢5.8m fine by PURC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

The fine has affected Keli Gadzekpo and ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama.

The commission said there were 4,142 outages carried out within the period covering the fine.

In response, the ECG board said the commission did not have the high court's power to levy fines.

