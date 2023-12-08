Dr Dorothy Jean Tillman completed her associate's degree at 10 years old and her bachelor's degree at 12

At 14, she earned her master's from Unity College before her doctoral degree from ASU's College of Health Solutions at 17

She took to Instagram to bask in the joy of the achievement and received high praise from loved ones

At 17, Dr Dorothy Jean Tillman has successfully earned her doctoral degree in Behavioral Health from Arizona State University's (ASU) College of Health Solutions.

Tillman entered high school at nine years old. When she was 10 in 2016, she completed her associate's degree at the College of Lake County before heading to Albany's Excelsior College for her bachelor's degree at 12.

Black teenager earns Doctorate from Arizona State University at 17. Photo credit: dorothyjeanius

Source: Instagram

Tillman continued there as she became interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math-related (STEAM) fields. She received her master's degree from Unity College at 14 and chose to assist other children interested in similar career choices, said Because Of Them We Can.

"I've been working on STEM labs for kids since I wish to work in a STEM-related field with children. I enjoy assisting children in achieving bright futures. I have the impression that I am here to make people happy," she said, according to Yahoo News.

Now, Tillman has successfully defended her dissertation to earn her doctorate in Behavioural Health.

"I'm happy to share that I've completed my Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) studies at Arizona State University's ASU College of Health Solutions!

"I am now Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, DBH, since I successfully defended my dissertation last week," she posted on Instagram.

See her post below:

See how folks inundated her with praises

People populated the comments area of her post to shower her with compliments

A928sfan indicated:

Way to go Dr God, forth and be a future great (PBW) Phenomenal Black Woman .

Dr.briank said:

Dr Tillman, congratulations! We hope to work with you .

Empowered_woman_llc posted:

Congrats! And thank you for bringing awareness to mental health!

Afro_afghan_russian_papi.59 reacted:

Gorgeous, your close to me.

Kmn818 said:

Congratulations on your incredible success! Wishing you all the best life brings your way!

Qthe1 indicated:

Incredible.

