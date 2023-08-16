Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has shared a post online, detailing the reasons for her social media posts

She stated that her revealing photos and videos shared on her Instagram were intentional, and not because she was ill

She detailed how she purposely shares such videos online to advertise and sell her brand

Ghanaian actress and socialite Maurecia Moesha Budonita Boduong has cleared the air concerning claims that she is battling mental health illness. She detailed that she shares revealing photos of herself online for business purposes.

Moesha boding clears air on mental health issues allegations Photo credit: Moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha Buodong has taken to her official instagram account to dispel ongoing rumours surrounding her mental health.

The social media influencer candidly addressed the speculations, asserting that her choice to share revealing videos of herself is rooted in marketing strategies, rather than personal struggles's. The controversial socialite's post comes as a response to growing concerns among her followers, who had expressed worry about her well-being due to the nature of her content.

She acknowledged the misconceptions that had arisen but made it clear that her posts are carefully curated to serve marketing purposes and do not reflect any ongoing mental health battles.

See Moesha boduong's post about her mental health rumours below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the post by Moesha Boduong

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, chastising her and complaining about her allegations and claims that she is the mistress of some popular figures-

_poisonvee_ commented:

You can run around Accra naked and post it and say you’re sane, we won’t argue. But refrain for mentioning married men in your captions. It’s jus disgusting at this point.

yayra.aa commented:

So you’re aware you keep saying you’re Dumelo’s mistress? How do you feel about that?

ybbetter337 commented:

So ebi the sexiness you show us for that your previous videos ? Aww then your sexiness is not sexying madam

mzz_tynna commented:

How can you be well and sound and be tagging someone else’s husband on your platform asking him to make you his MISTRESS... I mean who does that??... make it make sense

Source: YEN.com.gh