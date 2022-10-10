A young Ghanaian man has graduated from Kansas State University in the United States of America

Musah Muntari is an alumnus of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School who received his early education at Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education

While many shared that the academic achievement inspired them, others congratulated him for the milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian man named Musah Muntari has elevated from humble beginnings to graduate from Kansas State University in the United States of America.

He received his early education at Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education in Nima in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. He later attended the Institute of Islamic Studies for his junior high school education.

The determined young man would later gain admission to St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

Photos of Musah Muntari. Credit: Maazi Okoro/Musah Muntari.

Source: Facebook

Achieving higher education

After completing high school, Muntari enrolled in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he studied for a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a focus on Animal Science.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Following his national service at the Burma Camp, he gained admission to study in the US. He recently graduated with his master's from Kansas State University.

Muntari's rise from his humble beginnings to earning a postgraduate degree has been highlighted in a Facebook post by Maazi Okoro.

While many posted that the academic milestone inspired them, others congratulated him.

Read the full post here.

How netizens reacted on social media

Bhâbâ Jů Nìor posted:

Congrats Sir. Very inspiring.

Lexy Ali posted:

Congratulations, bro. May Allah elevate your status n gift you goodness always.

Adnan Inusah commented:

Alhamdulillah, and congratulations to him.

Awall Mubarak said:

Congratulations, bro.

Adnan Inusah posted:

Alhamdulillah, and congratulations to him.

Hamza Inusah said:

Congratulations, my brother.

Bisco Don Billy posted:

Congratulations, bro. Ba shege!

Baba Musah Wise Montana posted:

Masha Allah blessing, Amen.

Abdul Samed

Maasha Allah. Congrats, bro.

Brilliant Black Lady Graduates with PhD

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a brilliant lady, Maria Aretha James, has joined the list of persons with doctoral degrees after she earned her PhD in Occupational Therapy.

The 24-year-old earned her doctorate from Towson University, where she also received the programme's ''Leadership and Advocacy'' award.

Making history with the academic milestone

The Antigua and Barbuda native was one of only two Black doctoral students in her class of 20 persons, said REAL News.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh