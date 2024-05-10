A video of Afua Asantewaa and her daughter having a good time in Dubai has popped up on social media

Both were captured happily dancing to Olivetheboy's hit song Asylum while wearing white T-shirts over a pair of jeans trousers

Netizens who saw the video were captivated by the strong bond between the mother and her daughter

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, and her daughter have announced their presence in Dubai with a video.

The duo displayed their impressive dance moves in the video circulating on social media.

Afua Asantewaa and daughter dance together. Source: @Afuaasantewaasingathon

Wearing white branded T-shirts over a pair of jeans trousers, the duo took their turn to dance to Olivetheboy's hit song Asylum.

They moved their flexible bodies rhythmically to the tune. Their captivating dance moves were accompanied by beautiful smiles.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with their performance. They took to the comment section to praise the young Ghanaian woman and her daughter for their dance moves.

Others also drooled over their beauty, which was evident in the video.

@DOC DOC wrote:

"Children of this generation are lucky oooo......hw33 The ancient mothers are not friendly like that ooo."

@Akosua_priscilla wrote:

"Capital 'A' small 'a'. My happiness."

@Pretty suspect wrote:

"I will give birth tomorrow."

@Ohemaa Rose wrote:

"I want to meet this woman in person,I mean in Dubai here."

@fredaasamoah157 wrote:

"Just like mom. Love you guys."

@MILOGIRL 17 wrote:

"Beautiful and cute."

@Justme_akosua wrote:

"Sister Afua, na you alone born this pikin? Why she dey resemble you lydat."

@litty wrote:

"Photo copy."

@Mrs Esther wrote:

"May God bless me with a long life for my little daughter."

