The Accra Academy Boys Senior High School (SHS) have been crowned champions of the inter-school debate organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

The Accra Academy Boys defeated the Odorgonno SHS in the finals of the debate on human trafficking held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Accra Academy Boys (left), Dr Afisah Zakaria (middle), Chief Director of MoGCSP, students from Odorgonno SHS (right) posing for the camera after the finals Photo credit: MoGCSP

Source: UGC

The debate was held on the sidelines of the media launch of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, also known as Blue Day, by the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the MoGCSP in Accra.

For their effort, the Accra Academy Boys also referred to as the Blɛoo Boys were presented with medals and plaques by officials of the MoGCSP.

In a post sighted on X, the Accra Academy Boys SHS official account congratulated the students who represented the school for winning the inter-school debate.

"Congratulations to our boys for winning the inter-school debate on human trafficking at the media launch of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (Blue Day)," the post read.

World Day Against Trafficking

The Word Day Against Trafficking is observed every year across the globe on July 30 to raise awareness about human trafficking and the protection of the rights of victims.

At the launch of Ghana's commemoration, the Chief Director of the MoGCSP, Dr Afisah Zakaria urged stakeholders to continue sensitising and raising public awareness about human trafficking.

"The obligation of the ministry is to educate all classes of people as Ghana is a source of transit and a destination country. We need to increase awareness and community sensitization to address this menace.," she said.

