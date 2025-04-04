A young girl is going viral after a video of her dancing at Wendy Shay's concert surfaced on social media

The young girl's unique dance moves have attracted numerous negative comments from netizens

The traction has forced Wendy Shay to defend the young girl whom she described as beautiful and confident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay recently scouted a superfan who couldn't hide her joy after seeing her favourite dancer perform.

Wendy Shay's defends her viral fan amid backlash. Photo source: Instagram/WendyShay

Source: TikTok

The former RuffTown Records singer has built a huge fanbase with her catchy hit songs including Too Late, released last year.

The song came with a catchy dance routine which has attracted thousands of entries on TikTok alone.

At Ridoana School Complex on March 29, the Too Late hitmaker unpacked her hit songs thrilling scores of young students.

A video of the young girl, whose name has been given as Tracy Shay, dancing to Wendy Shay's Too Late has garnered over 20 million hits on TikTok alone.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wendy Shay who appeared impressed by Tracy Shay's dance moves and confidence invited her on stage for a dance together.

The girl's impeccable dance moves performing the official dance routine have drawn as many positive as negative comments.

Tracy Shay appears to be a child prodigy who has been taking dance lessons since she was a child.

A TikTok account created for the young girl has already gained nearly 50k followers as fans throng her page to check out other videos of her dancing.

Video of Wendy Shay on stage with Tracy Shay

Wendy Shay backs Tracy Shay

In a recent post, Wendy Shay posted a photo of Tracy Shay requesting to meet the young dancer.

The singer also weighed in on the frenzy surrounding the viral moment.

This comes after some netizens argued that it was inappropriate for the young girl to be exposed to the song which they described as raunchy. Others complained about the young girl's outfit and her dance gestures.

Wendy Shay defended the young girl amidst the backlash advocating for fans to elevate conversations about young women beyond their outfits.

"My performance over the weekend has put light on a little girl dancing passionately and happily in the crowd and It’s surprising how some people can not easily identify a Talented and Confident Child when they see one. I see a lot of Negative comments under the post and it is heartbreaking because what I see is a beautiful, talented and confident young girl who could become a professional dancer or a musician if she is carefully guided. Let us advance our mindset and see positivity in things like this."

Video of an influencer criticising Wendy Shay's association with kids

Celebrities defend Cina Soul

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a similar situation between Kumawood actor Big Akwes and singer Cina Soul after a MaxTV entertainment show episode.

The show's host tabled Cina Soul's fashion sense as a topic for discussion and invited contributions from Big Akwes who chastised the singer with unprintable words.

His comments triggered many celebrities including M.anifest, Efya and others who jumped to her aid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh