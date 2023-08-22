A team of police and military officers has busted a suspected human trafficking ring in a quiet community at Kpone Katamanso

Some 12 Nigerians were rescued in the operation at Sebrepor on Sunday, August 20, 2023, according to a Joy News report

The rescued men told police and residents that they were forced to engage in cybercrime against their will

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, authorities stormed a community in the Kpone Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra Region and freed 12 Nigerian men suspected to have been trafficked into Ghana.

The young men all looked weak and malnourished when a team of police and military officers stormed Sebrepor to free them from the room of a gated house. Police suspect they were trafficked into Ghana to engage in cybercrime.

Screen grabs from the video on the report about the rescue. The lady on the right claims one of the Nigerians held in bondage waved at her. Source: Youtube/@myjoyonline

Source: UGC

According to a Joy News report, the team found 15 laptops at the five-bedroom house where the 12 Nigerians, aged 18 to 30, were being kept.

Some of the rescued men alleged that they were compelled into engaging in cybercrime and subjected to severe maltreatment.

They were waving at passers-by for help

A resident of the quiet community at the Kpone Katamanso municipality told reporters that residents have been hearing noise coming from the direction of the house for a long time.

One lady told Joy News that on the day police were called in, one of the men being held in the house waved at her.

Because she didn't know what was going on and what the wave meant, she told her husband who came to observe. The person waved again and signalled him to get help.

“When the two police motorbikes arrived and forced their way into the house, they discovered twelve individuals who seemed hungry, their complexion almost pale, as though they were held captive. It was a dire situation. They were placed there, hungry. If they didn’t secure clients, hunger awaited. They needed to work and deceive clients online before they could eat."

“It was undoubtedly against their will. One of the victims mentioned that they were confined there without food,” the lady who claimed she alerted her husband narrated.

The Tema Regional Police Command is investigating the matter, the report said.

Nigerian man jailed in Ghana for 450 days for illegal attempts to acquire Ghanaian passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a Nigerian man is in jail in Ghana for attempting to acquire a Ghanaian passport with fake documents on two occasions.

Peter Michael Ifeanyi said he was a Ghanaian named Peter Yaw Asare, but passport office officials suspected he was not.

After interrogating his documents further, immigration officials found that he had been arrested in the past for the same offence and was jailed for 450 days by a circuit court.

EOCO busts Nigerians who are part of a human trafficking syndicate

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO disclosed that an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of four Nigerians who were part of a dangerous human trafficking syndicate in Accra.

EOCO explained in a statement to the public that the criminals were also engaged in different types of cybercrime.

Some 45 of the individuals who had been trafficked from Nigeria into Ghana and tortured and abused have been repatriated.

One dead after Pentecost church members involved in fatal crash on Kasoa-Cape Coast road

YEN.com.gh has also reported in a separate story that a member of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana has died in a road crash on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

The road crash involved a truck crashing into the bus carrying the Church of Pentecost members from Tarkwa.

One other person was injured in the crash and taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh