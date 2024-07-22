Some hoteliers who were contracted to provide accommodation to participants at the 13th edition of the All-African Games have threatened a legal suit if the Sports Ministry and LOC do not pay monies owed them

The hoteliers, numbering 40, said the Sports Ministry and LOC paid only 20 per cent of the amount agreed in the contract, with a promise to pay the balance at the end of the games

However, barely four months after the games, the LOC and the Sports Ministry have not given them the remaining 80 per cent balance

About 40 hoteliers, who provided services during the 13th All-African Games, have threatened legal action against the Sports Ministry and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) over failure to pay monies owed them.

According to the hoteliers, the Sports Ministry and the LOC gave them only 20 per cent of the amount agreed for the services they provided to visitors during the games.

Mustapha Ussif, minister for Youth and Sports (in suits) addressing participants at the 13th All-African Games Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking to an Accra-based media, the hoteliers said getting the remaining 80 per cent of their balance has, however, become a tussle between them, the LOC and the Sports Ministry.

The hoteliers said they fed and hosted the participants of the 13 All-African Games, for 21 days and nights during the three weeks event in Accra.

"They promised us that they will pay the balance before the visitors leave but they did not. On the last day we even wanted to lock them but we thought about the bad image we’ll subject the country Ghana into," one of the hoteliers said.

Another hotelier also expressed his disappointment in the LOC and the Sports Ministry for failing to honour its part of the agreement with them.

The 13th All-African Games

The 13th All-African Games was hosted in Accra for three weeks, starting Friday, March 8, 2024.

The games brought together over 13,000 participants, comprising athletics, technical staff, volunteers and guests from 54 African countries.

Akufo-Addo closes 13th All-African Games

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the 13th All-African Games ended with a spectacular celebration at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, attended the ceremony.

A video of the president and the first lady’s arrival at the closing ceremony received varied comments, with many gushing over the first lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh