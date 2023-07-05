Four Senior High Schools contested in the Greater Accra Regional finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz

At the end of the contest, Presec won the quiz comfortably to emerge as the regional champions

Social media users who reacted to the news commended Presec for their gallant display

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, popularly known as Presec, have been crowned as the Greater Accra regional champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

The final saw Presec come up against Accra Academy, Tema Methodist Senior High School and Chemu Senior High School.

Presec wins the Greater Accra NSMQ quiz

Source: Twitter

Accra Academy gave Presec an early scare after they took the lead in the first round of the contest.

The seven-time winners of the national competition, however, bounced back in the second round and third rounds to clinch victory.

At the end of the contest, Presec got 37 points, followed by Accra Academy, who came second with 17 points.

Chemu SHS and Tema Methodist SHS had 14 points and 11 points respectively.

Ghanaians congratulate Presec

News of the triumph by Presec didn't come as a surprise to many.

Others also suggested that the NSMQ regional championship was theirs to lose.

@GeorgeAnagli commented:

@AbdulJalilMusa7 National Next!

@AbdulJalilMusa7 remarked:

They've turned the regionals into bundesliga

@KofiJonah1 replied:

A 20 point gap? They've never been on our level.

@Joe_Official4 inidicated

We, the bleoo boys, are waiting for the nationals. Presec can own this petty trophy

