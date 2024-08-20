WASSCE 2024 Practical And Theory Papers Underway For 460,611 Candidates
- The practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE have commenced at 1,000 centres across the country
- The 2024 WASSCE group has 460,611 registered candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females
- The examination council has also assured that the necessary security measures have been put into action
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has begun practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE.
The practicals and theory tests follow the Visual Arts project work examinations from August 5 to 16, 2024.
WAEC, in a statement, indicated that the examination is expected to end on September 20.
The 2024 WASSCE has 460,611 registered candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
They represent 1,003 schools that were registered for the examination, which takes place at 1,000 centres across the country.
WAEC noted that this figure is 2.66% higher than the 2023 entry figure of 448,674.
Security for the 2024 WASSCE
WAEC has also assured that the necessary test security measures have been put in place to ensure the examination's success.
It was noted that a number of institutions engaged in mass cheating during the examination.
According to WAEC, candidates in some parts of the country are being charged between GH¢200 and GH¢500 to receive assistance from invigilators.
Similar incidents were noted during the 2024 BECE. Several teachers were arrested because of suspected malpractice.
The council also said supervisors at some centres plan to assign teachers to invigilate their teaching subjects.
First-year SHS students begin in September
YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghana Education Service has announced September 27 as the reporting day for first-year senior high school students.
The service released a circular urging school administrations to prepare for the date on the calendar, with the first term set to conclude on December 6 this year.
Per Joy News, the circular also noted that all other school activities and programs scheduled for the semester will proceed as planned without any changes.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.