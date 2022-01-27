Ghanaian teacher Madina Adutwumwaa Asare has donated educational materials to pupils at Edwenase in Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region

She single-handedly raised more than GHc3,000 in cash to embark on the benevolent gesture in the deprived school

Heartwarming pictures from the donation have emerged on social media

A kind-hearted Ghanaian teacher, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, has raised over GHc3,000 in cash to provide educational resources to pupils at Edwenase in Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region, Pulse Ghana reports.

Popularly known as Teacher Ewuraama, she has committed herself to making sure children find joy in attending school.

She delighted the pupils with soft drinks, packets of biscuits, clothes, and many items to the children.

Ghanaian Teacher Ewuraama Donates Educational Resources to Needy Children in Deprived Community. Photo credit: Madina Adutwumwaa Asare

Making public the donation

In a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, Teacher Ewuraama expressed gratitude to people who donated to the good cause.

''Knowing that we are in a time of financial instability, your donations were extra special to me. From myself and the kids, we say thank you all for your generous support. With each donation I received, I became all that much closer to my goal of making these little ones happy again.

''Your donations went above and beyond what I could have ever hoped to imagine. Sincerely, thank you all for your incredible help in making my first project for the year a success. God bless you,'' her post said.

Teacher Ewuraama is committed to supporting deprived communities and the underprivileged in society. Her benevolent deeds are not limited to her school.

See her post below:

A few people who saw her post have showered her with encomiums. YEN.com.gh shared them below:

Sandra Kpodzo said:

''God bless you Ewura, more blessings.''

Isaac Asare commented:

''God bless u madam .''

See the photos below:

