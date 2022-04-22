A final year student at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida, has become the first Black male salutatorian at his high school

Jeremiah Daniels IV has achieved a goal he set at beginning of starting high school as he makes history

The teenage prodigy is planning to attend Florida State University to major in Computer Engineering after graduation

Jeremiah Daniels IV, a final year student at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida, has made history as the first Black male salutatorian at his high school.

The teenage prodigy has achieved a goal he set for himself at the beginning of starting high school.

Four years ago, Daniels IV mentioned to his parents that he wanted to be the salutatorian in his school, and he achieved it.

The straight-A student since third grade has always excelled academically. His achievement is no surprise to his parents.

''He’s very academically inclined. As a kindergartner he taught himself how to get on a laptop, get on a computer and go into programs by himself,'' said his mom Brittney Daniels, according to Fox 13 Tampa.

The prodigy has attributed his success to his educators helping him make history.

''The teachers challenged me on learning something new and being able to say, ‘I can understand it,’ and being able to use it and apply it to different situations.''

Daniels IV is planning to attend Florida State University to major in Computer Engineering after graduation.

