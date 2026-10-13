St. Louis Senior High School has joined other schools celebrating alumnae newly called to the Ghana Bar this year, and it is marking something special

A well-known Instagram page shared a graphic from the school’s past students association with a message for the alumnae, along with details about the milestone

Central University, Opoku Ware School and others have paid tribute to their former students after the ceremony in Accra, and the list keeps on growing

St. Louis Senior High School has become the latest school to celebrate its old students after a new batch of its alumnae were called to the Bar in Ghana.

St. Louis Senior High School has celebrated its alumnae after a new batch was called to the Bar in 2026. Image credit: 233 Legal.

Source: Facebook

The 63rd Call to the Bar took place on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road in Accra, with the General Legal Council organising it.

A total of 1,568 candidates were enrolled, which Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie described as the biggest group admitted at a single sitting, according to Graphic Online.

Communication Minister Sam George and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah were among those who qualified, alongside MPs Davis Ansah Opoku and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Journalists Umaru Sanda Amadu, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku and Ayisha Ibrahim also joined the new lawyers, while KNUST’s Akosua Achiaa Sarpong was named the overall best student in the professional law examinations.

Schools celebrate alumni as St. Louis joins

Central University has paid tribute on Facebook to more than 60 Central Law School alumni who were called to the Bar. Opoku Ware School also celebrated 15 of its alumni.

Ghana National College followed with a tribute to 14 alumni from its 2020 General Arts class. Presbyterian University congratulated 17 of its former students as well.

St. Louis Senior High School has now joined them, with Instagram page Campus Hype Crew sharing a graphic from the school’s past students association.

The graphic, which carries the St. Louis Past Students Association (SLOPSA) name, congratulates all alumnae called to the Ghana Bar this year. According to the page, 33+ lawyers from the school were enrolled.

The design also references 75 years of legacy and the Latin tagline Primus Interpares.

Campus Hype Crew shared the St. Louis alumnae graphic on Instagram, and the post can be viewed below.

Wesley Girls’ High School sets another record

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Wesley Girls’ High School has set a new Call to the Bar record for a second year running.

The Instagram page The VOK reported that the Cape Coast school became the first Ghanaian senior high school to have 50 alumnae called in a single ceremony in 2025.

Its 2026 batch of 64 alumnae is said to have topped that mark, according to the page.

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Source: YEN.com.gh