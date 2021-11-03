UTV presenter, Adwoa Obiyaa Obeng, is currently trending on social media all because of her birthday.

Adwoa, who is one of the revered Twi newscasters in the country at the moment is celebrating another milestone.

The presenter was a year older on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Adwoa Obiyaa Obeng: 9 Beautiful Photos of UTV Presenter as she Celebrates her Birthday

Source: Instagram

As she is a screen goddess many took social media to celebrate her on her special media.

While she is trending because of her birthday, YEN.com.gh has taken the opportunity by sharing with readers 9 of the most beautiful photos of Adwoa.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. She released this beautiful photo to celebrate her day:

2. A beautiful angelic photo of Adwoa:

3. She looks so simple and beautiful:

4. This beautiful smile depicts her beauty:

5. In African attire as she flaunts her natural beauty:

6. Check her out here, you will just lover her:

7. Adwoa has really got swag:

8. She looks good on set:

9. Flaunting her short hair:

Kwame Despite's wife Glows in Beautiful Photos as she Celebrates Birthday

Meanwhile, Awurama Despite, the beautiful wife of media and business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has celebrated her birthday with good tidings on November 2, 2021.

To mark the day, blogger Eugene Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, took to his official Instagram page to post photos of the pretty woman.

Another photo saw the pretty wife of the CEO of Despite Group of Companies posing in what looked like their plush living room wearing a beautiful white attire.

After posting the photos, Nkonkonsa captioned them: "Happy belated Birthday To Businesswoman, Awurama Despite, wife of Ghanaian Business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite."

Awurama Despite has been married to Despite for many years and the duo has many children together popular among them is Kirk Osei famed as Saahene on social media.

Despite grows Beard and Appears Unrecognisable

Business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, debuted a brand new look as he stepped out for an event on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The Despite Media owner was one of the prominent guests at the opening of an auto enhancement shop at East Legon.

The businessman arrived in the company of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah and he was seen looking stylish as usual.

Source: Yen