Osei Kwame Despite's wife glows in beautiful photos as she celebrates birthday

Wife of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has celebrated her birthday in grand style

Awurama Despite was seen glowing in some pictures that were posted on social media

Awurama Despite, the beautiful wife of media and business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has celebrated her birthday with good tidings on November 2, 2021.

To mark the day, blogger Eugene Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, took to his official Instagram page to post photos of the pretty woman.

One of the photos saw Awurama Despite boarding what looked like a G-Wagon to move out of their plush home.

Osei Kwame Despite and wife Awurama. Source: Instagram/@nkonkonsa

Another photo saw the pretty wife of the CEO of Despite Group of Companies posing in what looked like their plush living room wearing a beautiful white attire.

After posting the photos, Nkonkonsa captioned them:

"Happy belated Birthday To Businesswoman, Awurama Despite, wife of Ghanaian Business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite."

Awurama Despite has been married to Despite for many years and the duo has many children together popular among them is Kirk Osei famed as Saahene on social media.

Despite grows beard and appears unrecognisable

Business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, debuted a brand new look as he stepped out for an event on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The Despite Media owner was one of the prominent guests at the opening of an auto enhancement shop at East Legon.

The businessman arrived in the company of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah and he was seen looking stylish as usual.

Wearing a kaftan and hat, the Despite's fashion was on point except that he looked unrecognisable this time.

Despite did not have his everyday clean-shaven face look but had hair all over his face like someone who was intentionally growing a beard.

