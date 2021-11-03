Hajia Bintu has caused a stir on social media with her latest photos

The Tik Tok star has flaunted her beauty on social media

The beautiful photos have garnered massive reactions from her loyal fans

Tik Tok queen, Hajia Bintu, has done it again by wowing her fans on social media with her latest activity.

The beautiful social media star who is endowed both front and back has dropped three photos of herself.

In the photos spotted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is captured wearing a black tight straight dress.

Hajia Bintu: Tik Tok star wows fans with 3 fashionable photos (Photo credit: Hajia Bintu/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

She complimented her looks holding a yellow handbag with a nice hairstyle.

From the photos, Hajia Bintu looks so beautiful as she flaunted her iconic shape.

Captioning the photos she wrote,

"Black"

Fans Reaction over Hajia Bintu's Beautiful Photos

@brayou_offo1 wrote:

"Crush ."

@oparah_somzy had this to say:

"Love this."

@jesutitomi commented:

"Stunning in black."

@famous_teenz simply wrote:

"You look charming."

@_nyarkowaa.xx commented:

"Pretty."

Source: Yen