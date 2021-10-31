Businessman and Peace FM Owner Osei Kwame Despite has been spotted in a brand new look in his latest video

Despite who is known to always have a clean-shave face is now growing a beard as he attended a recent event at East Legon

The video of Despite's beard look has got many social media users commenting and reacting with surprise and admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Business mogul Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, debuted a brand new look as he stepped out for an event on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The Despite Media owner was one of the prominent guests at the opening of an auto enhancement shop at East Legon.

The businessman arrived in the company of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah and he was seen looking stylish as usual.

Osei Kwame Despite has joined the beard gang Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Original

Beard look

Wearing a kaftan and hat, the Despite's fashion was on point except that he looked unrecognisable this time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite did not have his everyday clean-shaven face look but had hair all over his face like someone who was intentionally growing a beard.

Watch the video as sighted by YEN.com.gh on UTV's Instagram page:

Social media users wowed

Despite's new look in the video has stirred loads of reactions of social media users who have been marvelled by the change in him.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the fan comments below:

princepetergh observed that:

"Despite has joined the beard gang ."

celebrity_artist_ghana thought Despite had changed:

"@hajiamuni7 he has changed with the beard."

For alexanderdarko Despite looked different:

"He looks so different."

obeng_sika1 thought Despite looks good with the beard:

"Eei now chairman get beard...looks good on him."

nanaafrah49 nearly mistook Despite for a radio presenter:

"He's looking more handsome. He has changed with the beard. At first, I thought it was Wallace of Asempa FM."

Despite's 2021 cars

Meanwhile, the Peace FM owner who is known to be a lover of expensive cars recently lined up a number of vintage cars he has acquired in 2021.

One of the cars had special customisations including the initials of the businessman on the tailgate.

A photo of the yellow-coloured customised vehicle which popped up on social media and it is going viral online.

Source: Yen Ghana