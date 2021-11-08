Resego Tshabadira is a South African singer, model, and video vixen who is very popular.

The beautiful model, who is endowed both front and back is currently in Ghana and has been causing confusion.

Over the weekend, The Tropical FIesta2 put together by rapper D-Black was held at Royal Senchi and Resego was part of the beautiful ladies that were present.

Resego Tshabadira: 15 Photos of South African model & Singer who is causing confusion in Ghana (Photo credit: Instagram/Resego)

Source: Instagram

The multitalented South African flew all the way from her home country to Ghana to win the hearts of many.

She drew lots of attention to herself all because of her iconic curvy shape.

As she is currently trending, YEN.com.gh has put together 15 beautiful photos of her that will make your day.

1. On stage doing her thing:

2. Looking hot:

3. Resego looking gorgeous in this outfit:

4. Always flaunting what she has got:

5. Beautiful posing:

6. Beach mood:

7. Check her swag:

8. Flashy lifestyle:

9. She glows in red:

10. She is really talented:

11. Always on point:

12. Simple posing but still look beautiful:

13. So stylish:

14. A true African queen:

15. Just check the shape:

