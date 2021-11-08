Stonebwoy has been spotted in a video stopping a man from recording a dancer

A video showing Dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla preventing a fan from recording his dancer has gone viral online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Stonebwoy was heard and seen performing his hit song, Activate, in front of a large crowd.

The musician was then joined on the stage by a female dancer wearing a short skirt who came on to show off her dance moves.

While dancing, the young lady went down to dance amid cheers from the crowd and Stonebwoy himself.

All of a sudden, one of the revelers pulled out a phone and started recording the lady who was dancing on the stage.

When Stonebwoy noticed the intention of the man with the phone, he quickly moved to him and lifted the phone - an action which forced the man to stop recording.

This turned the attention of the other revelers to what the young man was trying to do but Stonebwoy managed to keep his composure and continued performing.

Social media users react to Stonebwoy's intervention

The video has since caused a debate online with many people dropping their opinions about the incident.

Ghanaian blogger ghkwaku noted:

"@stonebwoyb did well here. Some people if you give them "free" they want to add the "dom" by force (Ghanaian expression)"

akuababy5 also noted:

"He was suppose to slap him haaard kwasiaaa beerma kotwa wo maaaame tw3 3nu na 3so aboafunu"

Other people were full of praise for the Sobolo hitmaker for doing what he did to prevent the young lady from being disgraced.

