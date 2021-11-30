Sandra Ankobiah has dazzled her teeming fans on social media with some stunning photos

The lawyer looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she beamed with smiles

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has set tongues wagging with her latest set of photos which have gone viral on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a white top over a pair of tight red trousers.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing in what looked like a plush living room as she leaned against the inside walls.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"You’re not gonna tell me who I am. I’m gonna tell you who I am."

Many fans take to the comment section to react to the photos

Loyal followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos

Pretty actress and businesswoman salmamumin wrote:

"You are Valentino this morning"

