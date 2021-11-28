Keta SHS NSMQ star Francisca Lamini scored 8As in private WASSCE in 2020

Lamini scored perfect marks even when she was only in her second year in SHS

A photo of Lamini's results sip has surfaced on social media and it is fast going viral

Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021) already sat for WASSCE and excelled.

This has been revealed by Kobby Blay, a blogger who covered activities at the Keta SHS campus during the NSMQ final on Friday, November 26.

The blogger revealed that Lamini sat for the 2020 private WASSCE, popularly known as Nov/Dec.

8As in Nov/Dec

In a post on his Facebook page, Kobby Blay disclosed that she bumped into the young lady after her return to the campus. She confirmed to him that she scored As in all the eight subjects she wrote.

Having sat for the papers in 2020, it means Lamini who is aspiring to be a medical doctor was in her second year when she made those impressive grades.

Results slip drops

Later, a snapshot of what is purported to be Lamini's results slip in the 2020 Nov/Dec surfaced online.

The photo shared by Yayra Koku on Facebook shows the girl's photo, name and also confirms that she got As in all the subjects she wrote.

Record maker

Even though Lamini's KETASCO could not win the ultimate, they came third behind PRESEC and PREMPEH, their qualification set impressive records.

KETASCO became the first school from the Volta Region to ever qualify for the final in the long history of the competition.

On a personal level, Lamini's participation in the final was the first time in eight years that a female had made an appearance.

Stan Dogbe gifts KETASCO team laptops

Meanwhile, former presidential staffer under John Mahama, Stan Dogbe, gifted three laptops to NSMQ 2021 team from Keta SHS.

His presentation followed the impressive qualification of KETASCO into the final of the competition.

The team made of Bright, Fransisca, and James, pipped highly-fancied Wesley Girls SHS and Tamale SHS (TAMASCO) to pick a place in the final.

