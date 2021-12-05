Jackie Appiah turned 38 years old on Sunday, December 5, 2021, and she celebrated in Tamale

The actress had her celebration with the people of Kogni where she donated loads of items

Key among them was the construction of a borehole for the community and the distribution of school materials to the pupils of Kogni M/A Primary

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has constructed a borehole for the people of Kogni in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

Jackie handed over the borehole as part of her birthday celebrations on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The actress turned 38 years old and decided to fly to the Tamale Metropolis to celebrate with the people of Kogni.

It was as part of her celebration that Jackie got the borehole constructed for the community.

Apart from the borehole, the actress donated student mattresses, school bags, food, toiletries, among other items.

Prior to the donation of the items a football match was played in honour of Jackie.

Jackie shows rap talent

Prior to flying to Tamale for her birthday, Jackie was spotted at the Kotoka Interntional Airport having fun with her team.

The actress showed another side of her proving that she has talent in abundance.

In the video, Jackie was seen spitting some bars like a rapper to the admiration of those around.

While she was waiting to board her flight with her manager, Samira Yakubu, and a group of bloggers, one asked her to do a freestyle rap.

Initially, Jackie hesitated but she jumped on after her manager encouraged her to have a go at it. And she got it spot-on to the excitement of those travelling with her.It

