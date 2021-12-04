Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shown another side of her proving that she has talent in abundance.

Jackie Appiah has been spotted rapping impressively Photo source: @jackieappiah

In her latest video, Jackie has been spotted spitting some bars like a rapper to the admiration of those around.

In the video shared by Instagram blogger Nkonkonsa, Jackie was spotted wearing pink sweatpants at the Kotoka International Airport.

From the conversation in the video, Jackie was flying out to somewhere in Ghana ahead of her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

It was while she was waiting to board her flight with her manager, Samira Yakubu, and a group of bloggers that one asked her to do a freestyle rap.

Initially, Jackie hesitated but she jumped on after her manager encouraged her to have a go at it. And she got it spot-on to the excitement of those travelling with her.

Watch below for the video as shared by Nkonkonsa:

