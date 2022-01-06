An unknown Nigerian woman has got many talking on social media over how beautiful she looks at her age

The woman was spotted in lovely outfits as she posed with her husband for photos to celebrate her new age

Many young women compared themselves to the woman, noting that she looks too good to be celebrating such age

The videos of an unknown 50-year-old woman has got Nigerians gushing on social media.

The woman was dressed in a beautiful yellow outfit as she posed with her husband who was dressed in a traditional wear.

The couple looked sweet and subtly played with each other as they look at the camera.

Nigerians surprised at the stature of a 50-year-old woman. Photos: @eeswatmakeovers

Source: Instagram

While Nigerians didn't miss the love the couple was expressing, they couldn't help but wonder how the woman could be 50 and not look her age.

Check her out below:

In another video, the woman was spotted in a beautiful white outfit as she strutted down a staircase.

Nigerians react

toki_nike:

"Nawa ooo make una dey cut anti aging soap for us this 2022 because I’m still looking for a 50y/o woman oo too cute."

iloveyourglowmua:

"She looks amazing. 50 where?"

ruthie_bassey

"She looks 35. She is really pretty."

flawless_autfit:

"Wow. 20 is the new 50."

sijioyewusi:

"50 where??! Sis is ageing backwards.. Fine wine."

_opebanky:

"Wowthought it was his daughter ohh."

joshuamuzltoessentials:

"Is this one whole snack or the whole snack shop! No snack factory! Snack country nii joor! This one pass whole snack o."

onaopemipo01:

"50 ke? Kai. My life."

yehtudey:

"Do u guys mean 50years?? like the 50 we all know?"

princess_iyamu:

"Legit thought she was his daughter at first. Wow!"

emeraldloveth:

"The real snack mehn. She also has a little resemblance with Linda Osifo."

violasule:

"Wow! She looks way younger!!!."

babyeverythingshop:

"Haaaaa!!!!! When you live a beautiful, healthy, stress-free and pampered life."

taymieee:

"I thought another hot girl won a rich sugar daddy."

xaisees:

"50? where please? And I am here looking like leftover pap."

chidinma_james_:

"Omo I want whatever shes eating haa."

askdamz:

"Wow !!! Goals!!"

zainabhaliru__:

"I’m 24, I look like her mum already. Chineke! I need redirection."

sassy_anny_addy:

"That's a twentysomething year old, how can she be fifty."

