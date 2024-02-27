Gospel musician and composer Yaw Sarponghas reportedly suffered an ischemic stroke

His colleague, Siana Asamoah confirmed the report during her latest interview on Angel FM

An individual believed to be a son of Yaw Sarpong has cleared the air in a new video making rounds online

Ghanian gospel composer and singer Yaw Sarpong famed for his catalogue of evergreen gospel music classics, has reportedly suffered a stroke.

Rumours about the singer's health condition were sparked by an emotional video in which Tiwa, a member of Sarpong's Asomafo band, was seen crying popped up online.

During an interview with Diana Asamoah on Tuesday, February 27, she also disclosed that Yaw Sarpong had been hit by a mind stroke.

Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Yaw Sarpong's son speaks

In a new post, the reports making rounds online seem to have caught the attention of a close relation who sought to address the issue.

A viral news platform, Ed Hub, confirmed it had reached an individual believed to be Yaw Sarpong's son, who sought to address the claims about his father. The son reportedly said,

"Ok....my Dad is getting better now...that video I think was in Maame Tiwaa's draft and maybe someone posted it for her...she is not a tech person to really control contents via social media...but am surprised at how some of your guys(media) are going about the whole issue...."

Netizens react to Yaw Sarpong's condition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the news of Yaw Sarpong's ill health.

@kwesi_boujee said:

your momie die way you say she no die arh e start dey decompose we go hear

@_Gods_Plan_ wrote:

Yaw Sarpong isn't well, they should stop lying

@Coded_bone noted:

He should be truthful. Yaw Sarpong has been bedridden for almost a year now

@OheneTheArtist added:

I thought they took him to second chance pastor

Moesha Boduong down with stroke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and viral sensation Moesha Boduong had suffered a life-threatening stroke.

Her brother, who shared the news, also launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking ten thousand dollars to help finance the socialite's recovery.

