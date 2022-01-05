Victoria Lebene melts hearts with beautiful photos looking like a queen

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has dazzled her fans and followers with new photos

The actress appeared to have attended a wedding over the weekend and posed for some photos

Victoria Lebene is noted for mesmerizing her teeming social media fanbase with videos and photos of herself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Victoria Lebene, wife of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, has wowed many on social media with her latest photos.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Victoria Lebene was seen seated as a guest of what appeared like a wedding.

She was seen wearing a beautiful lace-themed dress and complimented her outfit with a burgundy-coloured African headgear known popularly as gele.

Photos of Victoria Lebene. Source: Instagram/victorialebene

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Victoria Lebene sat majestically like a princess as she posed for the photos.

After posting the photos, Lebene captioned them:

"The only thing that consistently evolve around me is CHANGE……. Very drastic change over the years and I won’t trade that for anything!

May God give you the grace of CHANGE this year!"

Fans react to the photos

Many colleagues, friends and fans of the pretty actress and businesswoman took to the comment section to react to the photos.

TV show host iammzgee dropped her comment in Ewe:

"Ejetugbe ntor lo"

edmalawer showered praise on the actress:

"A beauty"

rhodaayeh also hyped the actress:

"Who deyyyyyyyyyyy breath , you always rock"

mikaila_nana_b noted:

"Amen and akp3 for the advice. U looking splendid as usual my love. Continue to glow in change. Love u always"

There were many comments that showed fans and followers of the actress were happy to see her glowing like never before.

John Dumelo drops beautiful b'day photos of his 'forever young' mum as she turns 70

Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, mother of Ghanaian politician, award-winning actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo is a year older today, January 5, 2022.

To mark the August day, John Dumelo took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his mother who he said he was very proud of.

The actor shared photos posing with his mum as they stood inside what looked like the compound of a plush home.

Source: YEN.com.gh