Kwesi Appiah's last daughter, Marypearll, has wowed her ardent followers on her official Instagram page

In the photo, Marypearll was captured giving fashion goals as she flaunted her gorgeous looks

The photo released by Marypearll has caught the attention of her followers as they reacted to it

Marypearll, the last daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has caught the attention of social media users

Marypearll, who lives in London in the United Kingdom (UK) has decided to flaunt her flawless beauty.

In her fresh photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Marypeall was seen wearing a beautiful brown outfit.

Marypearll: Kwesi Appiah's last daughter feeds fans eyes with awesome photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Marypearll)

Source: Instagram

With how her outfit is designed one can see the tip of her beautiful chest.

From the photo, Marypeall looks so beautiful as she complimented her looks holding a handbag.

Marypearll then took her time as she posed beautifully for the camera.

She went for a simple caption, "Titilayo wishes you a happy new year x."

Fans reaction to the photo:

@zoeldn_:

"Naming you Titilayo was the best thing ever wtfffff."

@lucindahaynes:

"Titilayoooooo I miss you."

@ckclauds:

"Maryyyyyy."

@lilystorm_:

"Fine ladyyyy."

@itsmissfridayy:

"Stunning happy new year babes."

Source: YEN.com.gh