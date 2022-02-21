Rapper Medikal convicted for brandishing weapon in public

Medikal has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him

The rapper, following the conviction, was fined GHC3,600 or a 9-month jail term upon default

Medikal was arrested sometime in 2021 after a video of him carrying a pistol in public went viral on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, famed as AMG Medikal has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for brandishing a gun in public.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, the Omo Ada was fined GHC3,600 by the cour following the plea he went into on Monday, February 21, 2022.

In default of settling the fine before a stipulated date, the well-known rapper will serve nine months in prison.

Photos of Rapper Medikal. Source: Instagram/amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The musician changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the charge, on Monday morning.

Medikal was earlier convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh after he pleaded not guilty to the charge in the early stages of the case.

The court was expected to rule on an application filed by Medikal’s lawyers to order the police to release the musician's Ruger nine-millimeter pistol.

However, when the case was called Monday, February 21, the Stubborn Academy hitmaker told the court that he wanted to change his plea.

The charges were then read out to him and he pleaded guilty to them.

Medikal arrested for flaunting pistol on social media

YEN.com.gh earlier reported in October 2021 that Medikal had been arrested after he brandished his pistol in public and it went viral on social media.

The rapper was seen seated in one of his plush cars as he 'flaunted' the weapon for all to see.

He was picked up by personnel of the Ghana Police Service on the evening of October 21, 2021, and sentenced to prison custody ahead of his court hearing.

Wendy Shay drops beautiful photo to mark 26th birthday; celebs, fans hail her

Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Addo known in the world of showbiz as Wendy Shay, turned a year older today, February 20, 2022, and posted a photo online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Wendy Shay was seen standing inside what looked like a house as she posed for the camera.

The Astalavista hitmaker, was beaming with her usual infectious smile which appeared brighter as today marked her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh