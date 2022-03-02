Mzbel has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her son, Nana Kwame Adepa who turns a year older today

The Ghanaian musician and businesswoman shared some African ruler themed photos of her adorable son on social media

Mzbel is noted for always flaunting and celebrating her son on every milestone in his life

Award-winning Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah famed as Mzbel has celebrated the birthday of her son, Nana Kwame Adepa after she took to social media to share some photos.

Today, March 2, 2022, marks the birthday of the singer's son and she just could not keep calm about it as she put him on blast on her official Instagram page.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mzbel shared photos of Adepa clothed in a beautiful made African Kente.

Adepa looked dapper in his jumper and was cloth in the regal Kente cloth as he complimented his looks with some beaded bracelets and necklaces.

The adorable son of Mzbel was seen beaming with smiles as well while wearing a gold-themed crown

After posting the lovely photos of her son, Mzbel captioned them:

"Happy birthday son @nanakwame_adepa #KamaBiBi #Gratitude #Grateful #Royalty #Ghana #Kente #King"

Fans of Mzbel comment on the post she made

Many followers as well as celeb friends of the 16 Years hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the birthday post she made.

young disc jockey djswitchghana came in with the comment:

"Blessings to you Adepa"

she_loves_yuledochie commented:

"God bless your new age Adepa age wid more grace,more life,good health and divine protection from God we love you"

kyeiphyllisofficial wrote:

"Happy glorious birthday Adepa babe"

akosuasarpong33 noted:

"Happy birthday prince"

queen_richla had this to say:

"Happy birthday my son, I wish you long life with good health and prosperity Amen and Amen"

