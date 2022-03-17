Abena Korkor has rendered an apology to Stephen Appiah after she called him out for allegedly sleeping with her

The socialite took to social media to share a photo she took with the footballing legend and said she was sorry for calling him out

Prior to this apology, Stephen Appiah released an official statement saying he had never been in any form of intimate relations with Korkor

Ghanaian social media personality, Abena Korkor, has rendered an apology to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah over a recent list she released onto the internet.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Abena Korkor, the socialite shared a throwback photo she took with the Ghanaian international footballer.

With the post, she apologized to him for calling him out in a list of men she purported to have been in bed with her in the past.

Abena Korkor went on a ranting spree a day ago and mentioned some high-profile individuals while alleging that they had gotten into her pants.

The former TV show host called the men out and sort of disgraced them in public for reportedly taking advantage of her.

She has however taken back her words and apologised to the Ghanaian football icon. She captioned her post:

"I am truly sorry, legend @stephenappiahofficial"

Stephen Appiah Reacts To Abena Korkor's Claims

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah reacted to allegations on social media that he had an affair with social media influencer Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

A Twitter account believed to belong to Abena Korkor made claims that Stephen Appiah and other prominent Ghanaians had been intimate with her in the past.

The tweet further suggested that Appiah and one other former Black Stars captain were not so good in bed during their escapades.

