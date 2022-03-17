Joselyn Dumas has dazzled many people on social media with her matchless beauty in a new photo she shared

The actress was seen rocking a red dress which saw her glowing as she stood on what looked like a balcony

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top entertainers

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a new photo which she shared on her official social media page.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was beaming with smiles as she stood on what looked like a balcony.

She was seen wearing a burgundy-coloured outfit which fit her so well as she showed off her usual beautiful smile.

The Adams Apples actress was seen enjoying the fresh air as she posed for the photo while looking straight into the camera.

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"They can doubt us but one thing they can’t do is ignore us. #ProudlyAfrican"

Fans react to Joselyn Dumas' Photo

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise words as they admired her.

bolarayofficial came in with the comment:

"Bam. Hills Darling"

erycafreemantle also wrote:

"Stunning beauty"

esther.amonoo had this to say:

"Looking great"

orphee_the_great wrote:

"My everyday crush"

balbina_apparels also noted:

"Goodness gracious"

favouredwoman29 commented:

"So much love"

