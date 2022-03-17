Afia Schwar has been spotted in a video raining curses on some people who have criticised her over her dad's funeral

The outspoken media personality was seen in the video using a can of coke and later a bottle of whiskey to curse

Afia Schwa laid her father to rest on March 12, 2022, on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Outspoken media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has been spotted in a video placing a curse on all her critics following dad's burial.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen ranting following the burial of her dad.

She was heard lamenting the way she was receiving backlash for receiving funeral donations on the day.

Photos of Afia Schwar. Source: @akokonsafour

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar indicated that even during the burial of Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II mother, people donated huge sums of money at the funeral, how much more her who was not a royal.

The outspoken media personality who could not be soothed at that very moment, said she had harboured a lot of things inside of her but was not going to do that anymore.

After making the statement, she added that she did not care if people did not show up for the second day of the funeral following her rants.

She then went ahead to take a can of coca-cola and poured it on the ground in a bid to curse anyone who was going to criticise her or had already done so.

The TV and radio star was later handed a huge bottle of what is believed to be whiskey and called on some popular gods in Ghana while cursing many people.

Afia Schwar also used some unprintable words on actor Nana Tonardo known in real life as Emile Woode.

Man Slapped By Afia Schwar At Dad's Funeral Speaks In New Video

The young man who was at the receiving end of a dirt slap from media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar, has granted his first interview.

While speaking in the interview and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man whose name is yet to be known expressed his disappointment in Afia Schwar.

According to him, he had a lot of respect for the outspoken media personality and did not expect to be treated that way.

