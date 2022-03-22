Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a flamboyant ceremony

The nuptial is set to take place in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and a lot has been planned for the ceremony

Reports have it that the Ghanaian rich kid would be hosting some 600 invited guests

Well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush ceremony set to take place in Kumasi.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs have it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

From all indications, the traditional marriage is slated for March 23, 2022, at a yet-to-be-ascertained venue in the heart of the Ashanti region.

Kojo Jones, noted to have presidential ambitions, set off from Accra with some of his guests to Kumasi as they were seen in a long convoy.

Reports sighted on Instagram page Famebugs have it that a white wedding is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Accra at a beach venue.

Some preliminary checks made have it that Kojo Jones' wife-to-be is known as Rachael and works in one of her to-be husband's companies.

Famebugs also alleged that former Yolo actress, Serwaa Opoku Addo who was purportedly dating the businessman won’t be the bride as the duo broke up some time ago.

