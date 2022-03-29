Kyeiwaa has given an account of the kind of job she was doing in the United States of America (USA)

According to her when she arrived in the US the only job she got to do was to sell banku and she got better money

She indicated selling banku in the US is better than acting in Ghana and she would have died if she is still in Ghana

Veteran actress Rose Mensah, known in showbiz as Kyeiwaa, has recounted how she had to engage in menial jobs just to survive in the US after departing Ghana.

In a video, Kyweiwaa said that she failed to land any ‘nice' job due to her educational background and low qualification in various sectors.

Consequently, she landed an eatery job to make ends meet, but her decision did not sit well with Ghanaians.

When reports first broke that the celebrated actress was a ‘banku’ seller in Massachusetts, London, Ghanaians subjected her to mockery, for what they say is a retrogression.

Photos of Kyeiwaa and her husband. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Original

A Ghanaian, who spotted her at the eatery, took unpermitted photos of Kyeiwaa and circulated it on social media.

Rather than be ashamed, the actress said it is proof she is not lazing around in the foreign country, and she is on the right path to making some hard currency.

According to her, the salary she receives from the eatery is more than she received as a renowned actress in Ghana.

“Some colleague actresses brought out my videos to shame me that I am now a banku seller, do you think it is easy to even land such a job? People held shows just to mock me. Do you know my salary? Can you compare it to the eatery I manage now?

“For over four years before I left Ghana, I was not shooting any movie because producers believed I was outdated. It was at a meeting they agreed to sideline me. I would have been long dead if I was still in Ghana due to hunger,” she fumed.

She expressed how disappointing it is that people go out of their way to denigrate her well-earned reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh