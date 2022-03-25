A fresh Ghanaian graduate from university who is only 23 years of age has rejected a job offer that pays GHc2,500

According to the lady whose identity is not disclosed, the site of the job is too far away because she has to travel 40 minutes to get there

A young Ghanaian lady whose name is withheld is causing a lot of stir on social media after a rather eye-popping account of a decision she took was shared online.

According to Francis Quarcoo Jnr, the Founder and CEO, of Advance Digital Solutions, who shared the story on his LinkedIn handle, the 23-year-old lady is a fresh graduate from university.

With no experience whatsoever, she was offered a job located at Spintex Road which pays a salary of GHc2,500 monthly but she decided to reject it saying the distance was too far for her.

"A fresh graduate with no experience rejected a job offer Ghc2,500 salary. Work location Spintex. What’s your opinion on this?" he asked in a post that got numerous reactions.

According to Google Map, Kokomlemle, where the 23-year-old lives is 15 kilometers away from the site of the job, which is Spintex, and takes about 40 minutes to commute with the average vehicle.

What Ghanaians are saying

Godfred Okai Darko spoke in favor of the lady

To be fair to her, she probably told you its too far but maybe she doesn't believe in the values of your organisation. We all don't take decisions based on money. I will share my story one day why I chose to move out of Accra to get a lower paying job in the Bono region. A fat paycheque does not necessarily imply job satisfaction.

Dickson ODEI added:

Knowing what I know now, I'd have taken the job for free just to gain some experience! People don't get better jobs based on their previous salary but their experience and potential.

Source: YEN.com.gh