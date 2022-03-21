Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video gracing a friend's wedding over the course of the weekend

The actress was on bridesmaid duty for her friend and had to dance her way to the seat assigned to her

Maame Serwaa was at the wedding with fellow celebrity Asantewaa who was also a bridesmaid on the day

Pretty Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson known popularly as Maame Serwaa has been spotted undergoing some bridesmaid duties for a friend.

The actress, over the past weekend, was with her friends to show some support to one of them who was getting married.

Maame Serwaa was seen wearing a beautiful dress as she showcased her beauty for all to see on her friend's big day.

The actress, as a bridesmaid, was tasked to dance with one of the groomsmen ahead of the bride and groom.

Maame Serwaa appeared quite coy when she realized that the task appeared quite daunting and said she did not want to dance.

One of her friends whose face was not shown in the video walked up to the actress and assured her that she could do it.

After receiving a few dancing tips from her friend, Maame Serwaa was confident enough to 'kill it' on the dancefloor.

She then handed her phone to a friend and started dancing slowly toward the reception area.

However, when the actress gained access into the reception area proper, she started dancing vigorously as she went down in a sleek move.

