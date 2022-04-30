Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has angrily fired Neat FM presenter Ola Michael in an audio recording that is fast going viral

After blasting Ola Michael, Nana Agradaa went on to descend on Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson

Agradaa's angry audio is in a response to an interview Ola had on Neat FM in which her ex-worker Naana Brown made some stunning allegations against her

Nana Agradaa, the repented fetish priestess who is now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has descended heavily on Neat FM presenter Ola Michael.

In an audio recording that has been making the rounds on social media, Agradaa rained unprintable insults on Ola Michael, the host of Neat FM's drivetime show.

The audio which has been posted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, an enraged Agradaa expressed her displeasure at Ola Michael.

Nana Agradaa has been angered by an interview Ola Michael did on Neat FM Photo source: @evang_mama_pat, @utvghana

From her rant, one could deduce that Agradaa had been angered over an interview Ola had on his show. According to Agradaa, Ola and the producers of the show had allowed somebody to come and tarnish her (Agradaa) image on the show.

Agradaa adds Despite and Fada Dickson

Agradaa was so angry that she added the station's owner, Osei Kwame Despite, and Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson.

For Agradaa, it was Despite and Fadda Dickson who had employed Ola Michael for him to tarnish her reputation so there part of it.

She claimed that Ola's bosses were even not his class for him, a worker, to behave like that. She thus revealed her intention of suing the presenter and the station for damages.

Why Agradaa is angry at Ola Michael, Despite, Fadda Dickson

YEN.com.gh understands Agradaa's anger is in response to an interview Ola had with a lady named Naana Brown

Naana Brown, a former worker at Agradaa's TV station, made stunning revelations about her former boss' newly established church

In the interview, Naana Brown who worked as a presenter at Agradaa's TV station disclosed that Agradaa had not repented but only disguised her fetish priestess business

Naana Brown claimed that Agradaa was already selling spiritual items in her church and listed some of them and their prices

