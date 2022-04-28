Ghanaian media colossus Nana Aba Anamoah has dazzled fans with a rare video of herself, actress Nadia Buari and sister Samera Buari

The trio met at a dinner organised by Facebook/Instagram for influencers on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Peeps have gushed over the sweet encounter of the trio as many complimented the three famous personalities under the clip

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a rare moment with star actress Nadia Buari and her sister Samera Buari.

The trio met at a dinner organised by Facebook/Instagram for influencers on Wednesday, April 27.

In a video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram page, the General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM indicated that she had missed the two sisters.

Photo of Nana Aba Anamoah, Nadia Buari, and Samera Buari. Source: Nana Aba

Source: Instagram

Too much love

The former TV3 presenter expressed intense love for Nadia Buari and Samera Buari in her Instagram clip uploaded on April 23.

Captioning the photos, Nana Aba Anamoah said:

''@iamnadiabuari, the beauty that is, and @samera_buari, the forever baby girl no matter how old she thinks she is now.''

Fans have gushed over the sweet rare encounter of the three famous personalities as many shared compliments underneath the clip.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Samera_buari reacted with emojis.

Rvdi_567 commented:

''Alsyd Academy babes.''

Fitgal_emy said:

''My butter cakes for life.''

Ama_berrys indicated:

''All my favorites in one video.''

Lyndaacheampong commented:

''My beautiful and respectful Nadia.''

Yaw_osei_asante said:

''Beautiful women.''

Source: YEN.com.gh