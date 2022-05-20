Ghanaian mistress of ceremonies (MC), Patience Quao, has uploaded visuals entertaining couples and guests at weddings

The event's host, known popularly as MC Too Cute, is seen in the videos with some young men performing in school uniforms at the ceremonies

The joyful clips have delighted several netizens who headed to the comment sections to express admiration for their impressive moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian mistress of ceremonies (MC), Patience Quao, known popularly as MC Too Cute, is famous for her creative ways of entertaining people at weddings.

In joyful videos online, MC Too Cute and some young dancers are seen sporting school uniforms to perform for couples and guests at their ceremonies.

The event's MC, who makes a living from being happy, and the young men thrilled guests with their energy-filled moves on the dance floor.

Photos of MC Too Cute and some young dancers. Source: MC Too Cute

Source: Instagram

The moments when the visibly happy guests erupted with cheers were captured in the clips, which have garnered reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to the videos, media personality Akumaamamazimbi said:

''Yes, you were great at my daughter's wedding.''

Aben5370 commented:

''You look good in the uniform.''

Amakonkonsa7 said:

''Mummy, please can I become and be part of your team. I really love what you are doing.''

Ahgideby commented:

''The groom; If unbothered was a person.''

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Ghanaian Lady Dancing with Intense Energy at Wedding Reception

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

Source: YEN.com.gh