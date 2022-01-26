A video in which a vibrant plus-size woman scattered the dance floor with her heated dance moves has gained traction online

A plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

Video of Ghanaian Lady Dancing with Intense Energy at Wedding Reception Pops Up; Many React. Photo credit: alexcharmingdotcomm

Source: Instagram

Intense moments on the dance floor

At a point during her eye-catching dance moves, she took off her heels to show off her leg work without any difficulty. One of the groomsmen later joined the woman to challenge her, but she defeated him effortlessly.

In the video online, one could hear a voice-over asking if there was any challenger to take on the lady.

Click to watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Some internet users who admired her talent have commented underneath the video. YEN.com.gh shared a few below:

Nana_kay_boboshanty said:

''This one dierr, I am sure she was the enter pee in SHS .''

Littlelovegh commented:

''She is just happy not the rice.''

Abena_ephraim said:

''Wow, she makes me remember those days.''

Source: YEN.com.gh