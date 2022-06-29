Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has now confirmed the news on the birth of her second child

The movie star took to social media to finally share a baby bump photo to the joy of her many fans

A number of fans and celebrities gathered in Regina’s comment section to congratulate the new mother

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has caused a buzz on social media after the news on the birth of her second child was shared.

The film star’s husband announced the great news on social media and it was met with a series of reactions.

Regina on the other hand has now confirmed the news with a recent post on her official social media page.

Regina Daniels shares baby bump photo as she welcomes second child. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: UGC

Taking to her Instagram profile, the new mother of two finally shared a baby bump photo to the joy of her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actress posed a grayscale photo of herself in a long black gown and a fully grown baby bump to announce her baby’s birth.

In the caption of the post, Regina gushed over how important the day June 29 is to her seeing as she welcomed her second child on her first son’s birthday.

Part of her caption reads:

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son.”

Not stopping there, the actress spoke on her husband’s love for babies and noted that he has gotten his gift.

She wrote:

“Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day…. I am so blessed

@princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies .”

See her post below:

Internet users gush over Regina’s baby bump photo

Shortly after the actress’ baby bump photo was posted, a number of celebrities and fans gathered to congratulate her. Read some of their comments below:

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

“Congratulations baby❤️❤️.”

Chizzyalichi:

“Congratulations my baby Gina ❤.”

Toyin_abraham:

“Congratulations darling.”

Ruthkadiri:

“Congrats darling ”

Realwarripikin:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Babarex0:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Officialthelma_:

“Wow congratulations my love .”

Prettymikeoflagos:

“Wow congratulations mummy of two.”

Nice one.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' first son's 'nodding' dance step

Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko, had fans gushing over him just a few days to his second birthday.

A video was posted on the little boy’s social media page where he got Nigerians talking over his impressive dance move.

In the video clip, the baby boy was seen posing in his miniature car and dancing with his head in a nodding motion.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng