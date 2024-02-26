The queen mother of the Asante Juaben traditional council, who died last year, has finally been buried

Her funeral brought together scores of Ghanaian statesmen and women, including presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako

A video of the socialite and his wife's entry to the funeral grounds amidst cheers has impressed netizens

Last year, the queenmother of the Asante Juaben Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, passed away at the age of 97.

On February 24, 2024 a traditional burial service was finally held for the matriarch, bringing together the Asaatehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and various Asante cultural figureheads.

Also in attendance was President Akufo-Addo, together with numerous political leaders who came to pay their last respects to the Juaben queen-mother.

Cheddar gets presidential welcome at funeral Photo source: Instagram/GHHyper

Source: Instagram

Cheddar attends Juaben Hemaa's funeral

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, attended the Juabenhemaa's funeral.

Clad in his regal funeral cloth, Cheddar was seen interacting with top dignitaries from both cultural and political factions.

The political aspirant's demeanour as he exchanged pleasantries at the funeral with his wife caught the attention of many fans, who thronged the comments section to share their admiration and readiness to vote for him.

Netizens react to Cheddar and his wife's presence at Juaben Hemaa's funeral.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Cheddar's presidential treatment at the Juabenhemaa's funeral.

amg_sterling_ said:

Somebody go just vote give am because of his car but not his message

charitymensah_official wrote:

Incoming 2033 First Lady and president

fema_itconsults opined:

So as a gentle man, you can’t walk side by side with your wife… sometimes, some men make the partners feel neglected at events and that’s bad

paulaamihere noted:

Bediako keeps leaving the wife behind him …

Cheddar celebrates birthday Memphis Depay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwame Bediako's 42nd birthday, which coincided with Memphis Depay's birthday party in Spain.

The politician was spotted with the footballer and his friends as they partied the night away at a private location.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh